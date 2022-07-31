14-year-old girl from Chicago killed at graduation party

A 14-year-old girl from Chicago has been shot dead outside a graduation party in Decatur.

Three more people were injured early Sunday.

The Macon County coroner identified the victim as T'Earra Moore.

People were leaving the party around 2 a.m. when shots were fired in the parking lot.

The girl was struck and later collapsed outside a nearby business.

Decatur police are urging the public to call (217) 424-2734 with any tips.

