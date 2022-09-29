Expand / Collapse search

15 billionaires in Illinois make 2022 Forbes 400 List of Richest Americans

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 5:11PM
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

15 Illinois billionaires make Forbes 400 list of Richest Americans

The 2022 Forbes 400 list of the ultra wealthy is out, and it includes 15 billionaires living in Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The 2022 Forbes 400 list of the ultra wealthy is out, and it includes 15 billionaires living in Illinois. 

Hedge fund giant Ken Griffin and his $30.8 billion ranks number one in the state and 21st in the U.S.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The list also includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose wealth is valued at $3.6 billion.

Looking at the full list, Elon Musk unseated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the number one spot, with a real-time net worth of $263 billion.

Former President Donald Trump also returned to the list after falling out of the ranking in 2021.