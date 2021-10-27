15 members of Northwest Indiana motorcycle gang charged with racketeering and conspiracy to deal drugs

Fifteen members of a motorcycle gang from Northwest Indiana are charged in a massive racketeering case.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Sin City Deciples hurt people, extort money, steal stuff and deal drugs. The men charged in a superseding indictment with racketeering conspiracy as well as a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances are:

Ronnie Ervin Major aka "Black," 51, of Gary

Antoine Jermell Gates aka "Twan," 44, of Gary

Kenneth Christopher McGhee aka "Sonny" and "Angel," 72, of Merrillville

Michael Castro Rivera aka "Puerto Rican Mike," 64, of Gary

Douglas Sherman Blowers aka "Profit," 41, of Lake Station

Daniel Richard Spanley aka "Tattoo," 42, of Hobart

Roger Lee Ervin Burton aka "Bo," 52, of East Chicago

James Ulrich Richardson aka "Little Rick," 52, of Crown Point

Richard White aka "Ignorant Bastard," 54, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Brandon Romand Parks aka "Baywatch," 43, of Chicago

Herman Troy Jefferson aka "G-Rilla," 49, of Jacksonville, Arkansas

David Lagrant Guy aka "Fly Guy," 51, of Merrillville

Jessie Donald Willis aka "Chip," 57, of Portage

Marvie D. Gardner aka "Widowmaker," 51, of Louisville, Kentucky

Bernard Smith, aka "Flirt" and "Preacher," 59, of Gary

Gregory Patrick Weldon aka "Sugar Bear," 53, of Hobart is charged in the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, in addition being charged with distribution of cocaine.

The Sin City Deciples were originally formed in Gary in 1967.

