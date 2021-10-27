15 members of Northwest Indiana motorcycle gang charged with racketeering and conspiracy to deal drugs
GARY, Indiana - Fifteen members of a motorcycle gang from Northwest Indiana are charged in a massive racketeering case.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the Sin City Deciples hurt people, extort money, steal stuff and deal drugs. The men charged in a superseding indictment with racketeering conspiracy as well as a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances are:
- Ronnie Ervin Major aka "Black," 51, of Gary
- Antoine Jermell Gates aka "Twan," 44, of Gary
- Kenneth Christopher McGhee aka "Sonny" and "Angel," 72, of Merrillville
- Michael Castro Rivera aka "Puerto Rican Mike," 64, of Gary
- Douglas Sherman Blowers aka "Profit," 41, of Lake Station
- Daniel Richard Spanley aka "Tattoo," 42, of Hobart
- Roger Lee Ervin Burton aka "Bo," 52, of East Chicago
- James Ulrich Richardson aka "Little Rick," 52, of Crown Point
- Richard White aka "Ignorant Bastard," 54, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- Brandon Romand Parks aka "Baywatch," 43, of Chicago
- Herman Troy Jefferson aka "G-Rilla," 49, of Jacksonville, Arkansas
- David Lagrant Guy aka "Fly Guy," 51, of Merrillville
- Jessie Donald Willis aka "Chip," 57, of Portage
- Marvie D. Gardner aka "Widowmaker," 51, of Louisville, Kentucky
- Bernard Smith, aka "Flirt" and "Preacher," 59, of Gary
Gregory Patrick Weldon aka "Sugar Bear," 53, of Hobart is charged in the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, in addition being charged with distribution of cocaine.
The Sin City Deciples were originally formed in Gary in 1967.
