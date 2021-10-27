15-year-old boy accused of murdering man during marijuana deal in Lake County

Two 15-year-olds are accused in the murder of a man in Lake County on Sunday.

Around noon, Park City police found James Hicks, 27, of North Chicago, dead outside an apartment building.

How did he get there?

Officers said he was selling marijuana and met up with the boys, who drove him to Sharon Avenue. Hicks was in the backseat. As they were working out the deal, they got into an argument. Police said the 15-year-old from Waukegan pulled out a gun and shot Hicks, who stumbled out of the car and collapsed.

Both boys are charged with armed robbery. The one with the gun is also charged with first degree murder.

