15-year-old boy charged in CTA train stabbing, robberies

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after stabbing a man and assaulting two others Monday and Tuesday on a CTA train.

The teenager allegedly approached a 23-year-old man who was sitting on a Purple Line train Monday at the Adams/Wabash station at 201 S. Wabash Ave. and demanded his cellphone, Chicago police said.

After the man handed over his cellphone, the teenager demanded the passcode and stabbed the man in the back with a knife, police said.

The man was transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said

The next day, the teen was armed with a knife and robbed a 29-year-old woman who was sitting on a Purple Line train in the 300 block of North Wells Street, police said.

He then attacked a 51-year-old man and demanded he didn’t interfere, according to police.

The teen boy was arrested Thursday in Fuller Park and was charged two felony counts of armed robbery, a count of aggravated battery to a transit employee and a misdemeanor aggravated assault to a transit employee, Chicago police said.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Friday.