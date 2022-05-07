Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy charged with robbing woman on public transit in Chicago's Loop, attacking an officer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with attacking a police officer and robbing a woman on public transit in Chicago's Loop.

Police said that on Wednesday, the boy robbed a 35-year-old woman on public transit. Police said that during the course of the arrest, the boy hit an officer.

He is charged with felony robbery, felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.