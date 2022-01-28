15-year-old boy charged with 2 armed carjackings, fleeing Chicago police

A 15-year-old boy who fled from police Thursday morning in a vehicle he carjacked from a woman hours earlier in Burbank has been arrested.

Chicago police said the teenager carjacked a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Officers discovered the teen still driving the woman's vehicle Thursday morning in Park Manor and attempted to pull him over, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The teen tried to flee, but officers placed him into custody about 10:17 a.m., according to police.

The teenager was also identified as the same offender who was being sought in connection with carjacking a 52-year-old woman on Nov. 21, 2021 in the 11600 block of South Oakley.

He has been charged with four felonies, including two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one count of possessing a stolen vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing.

He was also issued several traffic citations, police said.

Advertisement

The teen is due in juvenile court on Friday.