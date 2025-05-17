15-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck and abdomen in a drive-by shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of W. 110th Street in Roseland, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of W. 110th Street.

Police said a 15-year-old was near the sidewalk when a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

The teen was shot in the neck and abdomen. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to CPD. The teen's identity hasn't been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.