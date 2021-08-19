16 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Sixteen people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including three men who were wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 11:05 p.m., they were standing near a vehicle, and one person was sitting inside the vehicle, in the 7600 block of South Ingleside Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said. A 26-year-old man who was standing outside the vehicle was struck in the torso and back, and an 18-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. A 40-year-old man who was sitting inside the vehicle was struck twice in the leg. They brought themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are all in serious condition.

About an hour prior, three men were wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. Just after 10 p.m., someone in a black van shot the men in the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in the torso, thigh and leg, police said. Another man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvis and leg, while a third man, 29, was hit in the right arm. All three men went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. The men did not provide any further details on the incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle Wednesday night in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, according to police. About 8:20 p.m., his 29-year-old mother was sitting with him in a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of North Honore Avenue, when "an unidentified female offender" walked up to the driver-side door and got into an argument with her, police said. The person outside then pulled out a gun, opened fire on the vehicle and ran away. The boy was hit once in the abdomen. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. His mother was not physically hurt.

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side. The boy was walking on a sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Stewart Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck on the side of his body and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Eight others were shot citywide.

Advertisement

Four people were killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.