A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

