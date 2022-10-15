16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side

A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday.

Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.

The crash happened around 2:12 a.m. when the boy driving the black sedan failed to stop at a stop sign.

The 16-year-old was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with injuries to the mouth.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The two officers were both transported to a local hospital in fair condition due complaints of pain.

There were no further injuries reported and citations are pending.