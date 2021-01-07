16-year-old girl reported missing from Woodlawn

article

Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing from the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Daniyah Grandison was last contacted Jan. 5, according to a missing person alert from Area One detectives.

Daniyah is 5-foot-2 and missing from the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

She was wearing a navy blue coat, gray jogging pants and Ugg boots, police said. She may have a pink or purple backpack.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call detectives at 312-747-8380.