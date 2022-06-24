16-year-old girl seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded while riding in a car early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The teen was in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck in the torso by gunfire around 2:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.