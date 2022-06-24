4 shot, 1 fatally, in Chatham

A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Two people were standing outside around 9:35 p.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting at them in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and hand and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Two other men self-transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting: A 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the elbow and a 40-year-old with two gunshot wounds to the arm.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.