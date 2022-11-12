16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police

A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV.

The boy was shot once in the thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.