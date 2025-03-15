Chicago crime: Boy, 16, charged with armed robberies on Northwest Side, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies that took place within a matter of hours on Chicago’s Northwest Side last Tuesday.

The alleged armed robberies took place in the West Town and Logan Square neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

Multiple armed robberies in hours

What we know:

The boy was arrested on Friday in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

Police identified him as the person who participated in multiple armed robberies on March 11.

The alleged armed robberies took place at the following times and locations:

2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue in West Town

2700 block of North Albany Avenue in Logan Square

2500 block of West Huron Street in West Town

1900 block of North Rockwell Street in Logan Square

The boy was arrested and charged with six counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect.

It was unclear if any other individuals were charged in connection with the armed robberies.