1,604 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 14 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,604 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Seven of the 14 deaths were reported in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 287,930 cases, including 8,601 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

FOR THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS IN ILLINOIS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens for a total of 5,479,510.

As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.