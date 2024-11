A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery of a man earlier this month on the city’s South Side.

Chicago police said the teen was armed when he allegedly took belongings from a 38-year-old man on Nov. 10 in the 3800 block of South Princeton in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.