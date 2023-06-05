17 arrested, cited at Soldier Field as Taylor Swift fans flock downtown

There were a total of 17 arrests and citations issued at Soldier Field this weekend as fans flooded downtown to see Taylor Swift perform.

Most of the arrests were for theft or attempted theft. One person was also issued a street vendor citation.

The following individuals were arrested or cited at Soldier Field this weekend:

Male juvenile, 16, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property

Male juvenile, 16, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property

Jamontae Harris, 19, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property

Richard Williams, 54, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property

Adam Rahman, 30, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property

James Butler, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property and issuance of a warrant

Frederick Choice, 50, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property

Kiaeem Crawford, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property

Joseph Krush, 47, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property

Eniola Iseyemi, 26, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property

Samuel Mora, 46, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property

Daniel Jones, 36, faces one misdemeanor count of theft by deception < $500

Ahmed Aly, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land

Thomas Morahan, 35, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land

Armon Ellis Doton, 21, faces one misdemeanor count of battery

Matthew Rioux, 30, faces one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm

Allan Cook, 53, received a street vendor citation

It is unknown at what time of day each incident occurred.