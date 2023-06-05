17 arrested, cited at Soldier Field as Taylor Swift fans flock downtown
CHICAGO - There were a total of 17 arrests and citations issued at Soldier Field this weekend as fans flooded downtown to see Taylor Swift perform.
Most of the arrests were for theft or attempted theft. One person was also issued a street vendor citation.
The following individuals were arrested or cited at Soldier Field this weekend:
- Male juvenile, 16, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property
- Male juvenile, 16, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property
- Jamontae Harris, 19, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property
- Richard Williams, 54, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property
- Adam Rahman, 30, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property
- James Butler, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of theft — labor/services/property and issuance of a warrant
- Frederick Choice, 50, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property
- Kiaeem Crawford, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property
- Joseph Krush, 47, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property
- Eniola Iseyemi, 26, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property
- Samuel Mora, 46, faces one misdemeanor count of attempted theft — labor/services/property
- Daniel Jones, 36, faces one misdemeanor count of theft by deception < $500
- Ahmed Aly, 23, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land
- Thomas Morahan, 35, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land
- Armon Ellis Doton, 21, faces one misdemeanor count of battery
- Matthew Rioux, 30, faces one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm
- Allan Cook, 53, received a street vendor citation
It is unknown at what time of day each incident occurred.