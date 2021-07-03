17 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago since Friday night

Six people have been killed and at least eleven others wounded since Friday night in shootings across Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was killed while riding in a car in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 4:40 a.m., the 39-year-old was traveling in the back seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Cermak Avenue when the rear window was shattered, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Earlier Saturday, a 19-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the teen lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night during an altercation in an Englewood apartment after he was playing music and a neighbor made several noise complaints, police said.

About 11:20 p.m., the man was playing music in his apartment in the 7400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a neighbor in the building made several noise complaints, police said.

The man then came to the front door of his apartment and began arguing with a person who shot him several times in the torso, police said. The person fled and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About three hours earlier, a man was shot to death outside his home Friday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was in his backyard about 8:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The men, both 20, were in a vehicle that was stopped at a red light about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 16th Street when a person approached them on foot and fired shots, police said.

The driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, a passenger in the vehicle, was struck in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot about an hour earlier in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. when a person stepped out of a light-colored vehicle and fired shots in the 2700 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, a woman was critically hurt in an attack on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The 55-year-od woman was traveling south on I-94 just after 7 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by gunfire near 49th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to Illinois State Police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

At least nine other people were wounded in shootings citywide since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, ten people were killed and 68 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.