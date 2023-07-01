Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old arrested in violent carjacking in Lake County, Indiana

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A teenager was arrested for a violent carjacking in Lake County, Indiana on Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the 17-year-old shot a woman on the 2900 block of Dekalb Street in New Chicago just before 7:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department said the victim, 44, has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect stole the victim's Nissan Sentra and crashed it on Highway 20, the Sheriff said. He was hospitalized and then taken into custody at Juvenile Corrections.