17-year-old boy charged in connection to death of man in East Garfield Park

A teen faces a murder charge in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man in August.

The 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to Chicago police, the teen was arrested Wednesday after being identified as one of the offenders who participated in the death of a 29-year-old man in the 3900 block of West Gladys on Aug. 3.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.