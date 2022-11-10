17-year-old boy charged in connection to death of man in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teen faces a murder charge in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man in August.
The 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
According to Chicago police, the teen was arrested Wednesday after being identified as one of the offenders who participated in the death of a 29-year-old man in the 3900 block of West Gladys on Aug. 3.
The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.