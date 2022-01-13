17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after he shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in West Garfield Park, according to police.

The boy is accused of shooting the man multiple times, causing serious injury on Jan. 5, in the 4400 block of West Van Buren.

The boy was taken into police custody on Tuesday, and is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

There is no additional information available at this time.