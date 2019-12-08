17-year-old boy killed in shooting in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

The boy was on the sidewalk about 11:40 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.