17-year-old boy shot and killed, another wounded in fight over allegedly stolen car

Two teenage boys from Carol Stream were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday after getting into a fight with a Round Lake Beach man who allegedly found them in his stolen vehicle in northwest suburban Volo.

The 35-year-old man saw the boys, both 17, in his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. near Route 12 and Route 120 after it had been stolen several days earlier, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The boys fled south in the vehicle on Route 12 but ran out of gas after about a mile, and pulled into a parking lot in the 30400 block of Route 12, the sheriff’s office said.

A fight ensued and at some point, someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, the sheriff’s office said. Both 17-year-olds were struck, leaving one dead and the other seriously wounded.

The 35-year-old had minor injuries but was not shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake County detectives are investigating the incident to determine if charges will be filed.