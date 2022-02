A 17-year-old boy was shot in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy was on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 2:20 p.m., when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The boy was shot in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.