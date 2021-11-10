17-year-old charged in armed carjacking in South Loop

A teenager was charged Wednesday in an armed carjacking in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was accused of taking a vehicle from a 42-year-old man by force Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

The teen drove off in the victim's car but was followed by police helicopters resulting in his arrest in the 8200 block of South Talman Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood, police said.

He was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, police said.

