17-year-old charged in deadly West Side laundromat shooting

A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting at a laundromat last August in West Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Jeremy Head around 3:30 p.m. inside a laundromat in the 4200 of West Madison Street, officials said.

The teen was arrested Monday on the Near West Side.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, police said.

The teenager is due in court Tuesday.