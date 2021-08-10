17-year-old charged in West Town carjacking, robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man Monday in West Town on the Near West Side.

The teen allegedly took the vehicle of a 30-year-old man about 2:38 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said.

The boy was arrested about an hour later in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, police said.

The boy was also found to be in possession of stolen property that occurred during a robbery on Monday in the 1500 block of West Montana Street.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of theft.