17-year-old charged with armed carjackings in Mount Greenwood, Beverly

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with two armed carjackings in Mount Greenwood and Beverly earlier this month believed to be related.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police. He was also charged with robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm during a robbery, both felonies.

The first attack happened about 3:40 a.m. on June 6 in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3100 block of West 103rd Street, Chicago police said. Three people took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who witnessed the attack from inside the restaurant tried to help the victim, but were robbed by the gunmen as they left, police said. One of the gunman fired shots but did not strike anyone. The trio fled in the victim’s blue Kia.

About 5 a.m., the stolen Kia was used in the carjacking of a ride-share driver who was waiting for his customers in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

The remaining suspects were described as males between 16 and 18 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.

No additional information is available at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.