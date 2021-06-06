Chicago crime: Armed carjackings reported in Mount Greenwood, Beverly

Police are warning residents in Mount Greenwood and Beverly of two armed carjacking Sunday that are believed to be related.

The first incident happened about 3:40 a.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3100 block of West 103rd Street, Chicago police said. Three suspects demanded a person’s vehicle at gunpoint.

Two witnesses inside the restaurant tried to help the victim, but were robbed by the gunmen as they exited the restaurant, police said. One of the gunman fired shots but did not strike anyone. The trio fled in the victim’s Blue Kia.

About 5 a.m., the Kia stolen in the earlier incident was used in the carjacking of a ride-share driver who was waiting for his customers in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as three males between 16 and 18 years old wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.