17-year-old girl shot in the neck on Chicago's Near South Side

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the neck Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of South Wentworth.

At about 9 p.m., the teen was approached by two unknown males. One produced a handgun and began firing shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the neck, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.