Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy shot, seriously injured on Northwest Side, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured on the city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of N. Washtenaw Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The teen was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating.