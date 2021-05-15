2-year-old girl among 18 shot since Friday night in Chicago

The weekend began with a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old girl followed by two multiple victim attacks, one that wounded three on the West Side and another that left one dead and four injured on the South Side.

At least 18 people have been shot citywide since 5 p.m. Friday.

The 2-year-old girl was in the rear seat of a car being driven by a male about 6:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 26th Street when another vehicle drove up alongside them and someone inside that vehicle started shooting, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the leg and was taken by the driver to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Less than two hours later, three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The trio was standing outside about 8:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street when a vehicle drove past and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

A 26-year-old was shot in both arms and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Another man, also 26, suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition. The other, 20, was shot in the arm and hand and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

Early Saturday morning, one person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party in Gresham on the South Side.

Several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m., according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

A 21-year-old was also struck in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 23, suffered two gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A fifth man, 21, was struck in the shoulder and listed in fair condition at the same hospital, according to police.

In another fatal shooting, a male was found shot to death early Saturday at a gas station in West Garfield Park.

The male was found about 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers placed him under arrest and noticed he had two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the arm, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

While searching the area, officers also found a 32-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

At least 6 more people were wounded in shootings so far this weekend.