18-year-old arrested for vandalizing Chicago's Cloud Gate aka 'The Bean' in Millennium Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago teenager has been arrested for vandalizing the Cloud Gate sculpture (aka "The Bean") in Millennium Park.

Police said that that on Friday night, the suspect sprayed graffiti on the Bean, then ran off.

A witness followed the suspect for a couple blocks, where the suspect then kicked the witness, Chicago police said.

