18-year-old, three others wounded in shootings so far this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
The latest shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.
The man was walking about 3 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 4000 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. A friend drove him to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was wounded in Park Manor on the South Side.
The man was standing outside of a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown male fired shots, police said.
The man was struck multiple times in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Friday night, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
Advertisement
The officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, police said. During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand.
The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.
About 9:25 p.m. Friday, a man was grazed by a bullet in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The 53-year-old man was leaving a convenience store in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, grazing him on the forehead, police said. The man was in good condition and refused medical treatment.
Last weekend 39 people were shot, 5 fatally citywide.