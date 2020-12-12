18-year-old, three others wounded in shootings so far this weekend in Chicago

Four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The latest shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was walking about 3 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 4000 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. A friend drove him to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was wounded in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was standing outside of a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown male fired shots, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Friday night, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Advertisement

The officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, police said. During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.

About 9:25 p.m. Friday, a man was grazed by a bullet in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 53-year-old man was leaving a convenience store in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, grazing him on the forehead, police said. The man was in good condition and refused medical treatment.

Last weekend 39 people were shot, 5 fatally citywide.