19-year-old faces charges after knife assault on off-duty Broadview officer: police

The Brief Jeremiah Myles, 19, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and burglary after allegedly attempting to rob an off-duty Broadview officer at knifepoint in Chicago. The 64-year-old officer shot Myles in the legs during the confrontation; the suspect was later hospitalized in serious condition, while the officer was treated and released in good condition. Police recovered a knife at the scene, and Myles is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of an off-duty Broadview police officer, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Jeremiah Myles, 19, was arrested in the 7300 block of S. Evans Avenue around 9:09 p.m. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony count of burglary.

He was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, tried to rob an off-duty Broadview Police officer at knifepoint in the 7300 block of S. Langley Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

RELATED: Off-duty suburban Chicago police officer shoots armed robbery suspect in South Side alley

The backstory:

Chicago police said the 64-year-old officer from the Broadview Police Department was getting out of his vehicle in an alley in the 7300 block of South Langley Avenue around 9 p.m. when a man armed with a knife approached him. The officer pulled his gun and shot the attacker in the legs.

The suspect ran but was quickly located by responding officers and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The officer was also taken to a hospital for observation and was listed in good condition. A knife was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.