2 drivers airlifted after crash in NW Indiana, another charged with DUI

Several people were injured, and two drivers were airlifted to hospitals in Chicago after a crash in Hammond, Indiana Saturday morning.

State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near the Kennedy Avenue exit.

Following an investigation, troopers say a black Nissan Versa struck a sign on the right shoulder of the roadway which caused it to fall into the lanes of traffic. The sign was being used to alert drivers to an approaching lane shift.

Two drivers tried to avoid the debris in the road causing two additional crashes.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pinned in their van, had to be extricated, and then air-lifted to Chicago for treatment of potential life-threatening injuries.

A second driver, that was operating a black GMC pickup, was also later air-lifted to Oak Lawn for treatment of serious injuries. A third driver received minor injuries.

Rivianna Gilmore, 33, from Calumet Park, was identified as the driver that struck the traffic sign. Police say she showed signs of impairment at the scene and responding troopers conducted on scene tests for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

During the investigation, Gilmore consented to a blood draw at a local hospital. The results of that test are pending analysis.

After being cleared at the hospital, Gilmore was transported to the Lake County Jail where she was preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering

Operating While Intoxicated

Possession of Marijuana

Additional charges may be filed following the completed investigation.