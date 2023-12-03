2 armed robberies reported on Chicago's South Side

Two armed robberies were reported on Chicago's South Side Friday.

In each incident, the offenders approached a victim, displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's property.

The offenders went into the victim's pockets and removed the property before fleeing the scene on foot.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

6000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Dec. 1 at 2:36 p.m.

6100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

The offenders are described as one to two African American men, about 49 to 52 years old.

If you have any information on these armed robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.