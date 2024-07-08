2 boys killed in fiery crash in Lindenhurst identified by coroner

Two boys who were killed in a fiery crash in Lindenhurst over the weekend have been identified by the Lake County coroner.

At about 11:37 p.m. Friday, the Lake Villa Fire Protection District and Lindenhurst Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

When first responders arrived, they located a vehicle on fire with four occupants trapped inside.

After extinguishing the fire, the victims were extricated from the car.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and two were transported to an area hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Antony Tiscareno and 11-year-old Alonso Tiscareno, of Wadsworth.

Autopsies were conducted on Monday and the results indicate that both boys died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.