2 boys wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - Two young teenage boys were injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. 

A 15 and 16-year-old boy were walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 75th Street at 2:45 a.m. when someone in a gray truck fired shots in their direction. 

Police say the 15-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The other boy, 16, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

Area detectives continue to investigate. No arrests have been reported. 