2 boys wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

Two young teenage boys were injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.

A 15 and 16-year-old boy were walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 75th Street at 2:45 a.m. when someone in a gray truck fired shots in their direction.

Police say the 15-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The other boy, 16, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No arrests have been reported.