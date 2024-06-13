2 charged in armed robbery in Heart of Chicago

article

Two men were charged in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Jesse Hopkins, 19, and Jyre Mallet, 24, allegedly stole property from a 33-year-old man at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

The duo were arrested roughly an hour later in the South Loop. Hopkins and Mallett were both charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm. Mallet was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Hopkins and Mallet, both of Chicago, have detention hearings scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.