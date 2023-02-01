2 charged in Chicago home invasion that critically wounded 80-year-old man

A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion that critically wounded an elderly man near O'Hare Airport.

Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of a residence Monday morning in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, police said.

When an 80-year-old man opened the door, they forced their way inside and began fighting with the victim, according to police.

The man, who is a FOID cardholder, fired a single shot, striking Wallace in the chest, police said.

Both Wallace and Hemphill fled the scene and self-transported to Resurrection Hospital, where Wallace was listed in critical condition, officials said. Hemphill was not hurt during the incident.

The elderly man sustained several injuries to his body and was transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition.

Wallace was charged with home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery of a victim over 60 and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Hemphill was charged with home invasion causing great bodily harm.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.