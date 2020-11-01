2 charged in connection with string of robberies

article

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a string of robberies in October in Chicago.

Davon McCoy, 20, is facing four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, Chicago police said. Alexus Crutcher, 21, is facing three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

An investigation identified McCoy and Crutcher as the pair who allegedly robbed multiple locations in the Chicago area between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, 2020, police said.

They are due in bond court Sunday.