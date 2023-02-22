2 charged in fatal Streamwood shooting

article

Two men are facing charges in a deadly shooting that took place in December 2021 in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Oliver Audinette, 20, and Antonio Rivera-Abriz, 23, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 21-year-old Gabriel Herrera on Dec. 14, 2021, according to police.

Herrera was with a woman when they were both shot in a car that later crashed into a tree in the 1000 block of Vine Street. Herrera, of Roselle, was transported to Saint Alexius Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Audinette and Rivera-Abriz, of Hoffman Estates, are scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.