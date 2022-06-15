2 charged in road rage incident in Kane County; guns, ballistic vest recovered from vehicle: police

article

Two people were charged following a road rage incident in Kane County Tuesday.

Steven J. Baxter, 37, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Shamekwa N. Starnes, 29, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without permit to carry.

On Tuesday, Kane County Sheriff's Deputies received a regional dispatch reporting a road rage incident, where occupants in a vehicle pointed firearms at other motorists.

Minutes later, a detective observed the suspect vehicle traveling west on I-90 near Tyrell Road, police said.

The detective noticed that the vehicle was speeding and waited for Illinois State Police before conducting the stop due to the high risk possibility of the stop.

The detective then stopped the vehicle on I-90 near Hwy 20. While talking with the occupants of the vehicle, the detective smelled raw cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The detective conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, and recovered a loaded Glock 42 .389 handgun in the glove box.

A Kel-Tec Pistol, which shoots 5.56 rounds, was also located and was loaded with armor-piercing ammunition, police said.

Near the Kel-Tec, detectives also allegedly found a ballistic vest.

A 50 round drum magazine was also found.

Baxter and Starnes were arrested and charged accordingly.