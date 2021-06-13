2 Chicago cops, driver injured in West Side crash

A driver and two Chicago police officers were injured after the driver struck a Chicago police vehicle Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun about 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone struck their vehicle, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKIN NEWS ALERTS

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, police said. Their condition was unknown.

Police have not yet released any additional information on the incident.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for details.