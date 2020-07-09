2 Chicago cops hurt in Park Manor crash

article

A crash Thursday in Park Manor left two Chicago police officers hurt on the South Side.

They were northbound in a marked squad car about 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east on 73rd Street, Chicago police said.

The officers lost control of their car and struck a light pole on the street, police said. Both officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were stabilized.

The 32-year-old man driving the other vehicle refused medical attention, police said. He was issued citations for driving on a revoked license and failure to yield.

On Wednesday, three officers were hospitalized after a crash in West Pullman that killed a 33-year-old man who was riding a motorized scooter.