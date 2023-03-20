2 Chicago men robbed at gunpoint at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

Two men were robbed at gunpoint at Rivers Casino on Sunday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the casino, which is located at 3000 S. River Rd.

According to Des Plaines police, four male suspects traveling in a white Jeep Compass with Illinois license plates were canvassing the parking lot for several minutes.

Eventually, the suspects stopped behind a silver Honda that was occupied by a 67-year-old man and 61-year-old man — both from Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The four suspects exited the Jeep and opened the driver's side door and passenger's side door, according to police. Two of the suspects pressed handguns to the chests of the two victims, and removed money and a cellphone from their pockets.

The suspects then ran back to the Jeep and fled the scene.

After fleeing casino property, police say the suspects committed another armed robbery in the parking lot of a Mariano's located at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave. in Park Ridge.

Police say persons of interest have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

On March 10, police reported an armed robbery that occurred at Rivers Casino and the same Mariano's. A $5,000 reward is being offered in those incidents.