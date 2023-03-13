$5K reward offered after armed robberies near Rivers Casino

A community activist is offering a $5,000 reward after a series of robberies Friday night in the northwest suburbs.

Three separate robberies happened outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. A fourth robbery took place near the Mariano's in Park Ridge.

Police said three men armed with handguns were driving a red Nissan Rogue with a Florida license plate. Two of the victims were pistol-whipped.

"The robberies within the Chicagoland area and in Chicago is out of hand," community activist Pat Gibbons said. "It's crazy. You can't even go to a store anymore without getting your head bashed in. You can't go to the casino without getting robbed."

Gibbons is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.